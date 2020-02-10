Oscars 2020, ecco la lista completa dei vincitori premiati dall’Academy

Eccoci agli Oscars 2020, l’evento più atteso dell’anno per gli appassionati di cinema.
La cerimonia di consegna degli Oscars, i premi più importanti del mondo della settima arte, si è svolta poche ore fa al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles, in California.
Anche l’edizione numero 92, come lo scorso anno, ha fatto a meno di un presentatore. In ogni caso non sono mancati sul palco i grandi nomi del cinema contemporaneo che hanno consegnato i premi ai loro colleghi. Tra le star più importanti che sono salite sul palco ricordiamo, tra le altre: Jane Fonda, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock, Mahershala Ali, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Rami Malek, Keanu Reeves, Mark Ruffalo.
Le candidature per l’edizione numero 92 degli Oscar erano state annunciate lo scorso 13 gennaio. Ben 11 le candidature riservate al Joker di Todd Phillips, già vincitore a Venezia della Palma d’Oro, seguito dalle 10 nomination di 1917 di Sam Mendes, The irishman di Scorsese e Once upon a time… in Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino, tutti in lizza sia per Miglior film che per Miglior Regia. Una gara tra quattro possenti candidati, dunque, insidiati dalla pellicola rivelazione dell’anno, la sud-coreana Parasite del regista Bong Joon-ho, in corsa anche nella categoria Miglior Film Straniero.
Una serata di pronostici confermati ma anche di sorprese inaspettate: il regista sudcoreano Bong Joon-ho ha conquistato la statuetta per la Migliore Regia, soffiandola al superfavorito Sam Mendes e il film Parasite ha portato a casa il premio più ambito, quello per il Miglior Film. A mani vuote The irishman di Scorsese e molti meno premi del previsto per Tarantino e il Joker di Todd Phillips.
Ma ecco di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori.
MIGLIOR FILM
- 1917
- The irishman
- Once upon a time… in Hollywood (C’era una volta a… Hollywood)
- Little women (Piccole donne)
- Joker
- Jojo rabbit
- Marriage story (Storia di un matrimonio)
- Ford v Ferrari (Le Mans ’66 – La grande sfida)
- Parasite
MIGLIORE REGIA
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
- Todd Phillips – Joker
- Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time… in Hollywood
- Martin Scorsese – The irishman
MIGLIORE ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Adam Driver – Marriage story
- Leonardo Di Caprio – Once upon a time… in Hollywood
- Antonio Banderas – Dolor y gloria
- Jonathan Pryce – The two popes (I due papi)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage story
- Renée Zellweger – Judy
- Saoirse Ronan – Piccole donne
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell (La voce dello scandalo)
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Joe Pesci – The irishman
- Al Pacino – The irishman
- Anthony Hopkins – The two popes
- Tom Hanks – A beautiful day in the neighborhood (Un amico straordinario)
- Brad Pitt – Once upon a time… in Hollywood
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
- Noah Baumbach – Marriage story
- Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time… in Hollywood
- Bong Joon-ho e Han Jin-won – Parasite
- Rian Johnson – Knives out (Cena con delitto)
- Sam Mendes e Krysty Wilson-Cairns – 1917
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
- Todd Phillips e Scott Silver – Joker
- Greta Gerwig – Little women
- Anthony McCarten – The two popes
- Taika Waititi – Jojo rabbit
- Steven Zaillian – The irishman
MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE
- Dolor y gloria – Pedro Almodovar (Spagna)
- Bong Joon-ho – Parasite (Corea del Sud)
- Boże Ciało – Jan Komasa (Polonia)
- Medena zemja – Tamara Kotevska e Ljubomir Stefanov (Macedonia del Nord)
- I miserabili (Les Misérables) – Ladj Ly (Francia)
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
- Klaus (I segreti del Natale) – Sergio Pablos
- J’ai perdu mon corps (Dov’è il mio corpo?) – Jérémy Clapin
- How to train your dragon: The hidden world (Dragon Trainer: Il mondo nascosto) – Dean DeBlois
- Missing Ling – Chris Butler
- Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley
MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA
- Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
- Roger Deakins – 1917
- Rodrigo Prieto – The irishman
- Robert Richardson – Once upon a time… in Holywood
- Lawrence Sher – Joker
MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA
- Dennis Gassner e Lee Sandales – 1917
- Lee Ha-jun e Cho Won-woo – Parasite
- Barbara Ling e Nancy Haigh – Once upon a time… in Hollywood
- Bob Shaw e Regina Graves – The irishman
- Ra Vincent e Nora Sopková – Jojo rabbit
MIGLIORE MONTAGGIO
- Andrew Buckland e Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari
- Tom Eagles – Jojo rabbit
- Jeff Groth – Joker
- Thelma Schoonmaker – The irishman
- Yang Jin-mo – Parasite
MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA
- Alexandre Desplat – Little women
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
- Randy Newman – Marriage story
- Thomas Newman – 1917
- John Williams – Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker (Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker)
MIGLIORE CANZONE
- I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away (Randy Newman) – Toy Story 4
- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Elton John, Bernie Taupin) – Rocketman
- I’m Standing With You (Diane Warren) – Breakthrough (Atto di fede)
- Into the Unknown (Kristen Anderson-Lopez e Robert Lopez) – Frozen II (Il segreto di Arendelle)
- Stand Up (Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo) – Harriet
MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI
- Matt Aitken, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl e Daniel Sudick – Avengers: Endgame
- Greg Butler, Dominic Tuohy e Guillaume Rocheron – 1917
- Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser e Stephane Grabli e Pablo Helman – The irishman
- Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach e Dominic Tuohy – Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker
- Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman e Adam Valdez – The Lion King (Il Re Leone)
MIGLIOR SONORO
- David Giammarco, Paul Massey e Steven A. Morrow – Ford v Ferrari
- Tom Johnson, Gary Rydstrom e Mark Ulano – Ad Astra
- Todd Maitland, Tom Ozanich e Dean Zupancic – Joker
- Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler e Mark Ulano – Once upon a time… in Hollywood
- Mark Taylor e Stuart Wilson – 1917
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO
- David Acord e Matthew Wood – Star wars: The rise of Skywalker
- Alan Robert Murray – Joker
- Wylie Stateman – Once upon a time… in Hollywood
- Donald Sylvester – Ford v Ferrari
- Oliver Tarney e Rachael Tate – 1917
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
- Mark Bridges – Joker
- Jacqueline Durran – Piccole donne (Little Women)
- Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Sandy Powell e Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
- Mayes C. Rubeo – Jojo Rabbit
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA
- Vivian Baker, Anne Morgan e Kazuhiro Tsuji – Bombshell
- Rebecca Cole, Naomi Donne e Tristan Versluis – 1917
- Kay Georgiou e Nicki Ledermann – Joker
- Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten e David White – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Maleficent: Signora del Male)
- Jeremy Woodhead – Judy
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
- For Sama (Alla mia piccola Sama) – Waad al-Kateab ed Edward Watts
- The Cave – Feras Fayyad
- Edge of Democracy (Democrazia al limite) – Petra Costa
- American Factory (Made in USA – Una fabbrica in Ohio) – Steven Bognar e Julia Reichert
- Medena zemja – Tamara Kotevska e Ljubomir Stefanov
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO
- In the Absence – Yi Seung-jun
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – Carol Dysinger
- Life Overtakes Me – Kristine Samuelson e John Haptas
- Louis Superman – Smriti Mundhra e Sami Khan
- Walk Run Cha-Cha – Laura Nix
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO
- Ikhwène – Meryam Joobeur
- Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat
- The Neighbors’ Window – Marshall Curry
- Saria – Bryan Buckley
- Une sœur – Delphine Girard
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D’ANIMAZIONE
- Dcera – Daria Kashcheeva
- Hair Love – Bruce W. Smith, Matthew A. Cherry e Everett Downing Jr.
- Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan
- Mémorable – Bruno Collet
- Sister – Sigi Song