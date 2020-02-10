Oscars 2020, ecco la lista completa dei vincitori premiati dall’Academy

Eccoci agli Oscars 2020, l’evento più atteso dell’anno per gli appassionati di cinema.

La cerimonia di consegna degli Oscars, i premi più importanti del mondo della settima arte, si è svolta poche ore fa al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles, in California.

Anche l’edizione numero 92, come lo scorso anno, ha fatto a meno di un presentatore. In ogni caso non sono mancati sul palco i grandi nomi del cinema contemporaneo che hanno consegnato i premi ai loro colleghi. Tra le star più importanti che sono salite sul palco ricordiamo, tra le altre: Jane Fonda, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock, Mahershala Ali, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Rami Malek, Keanu Reeves, Mark Ruffalo.

Le candidature per l’edizione numero 92 degli Oscar erano state annunciate lo scorso 13 gennaio. Ben 11 le candidature riservate al Joker di Todd Phillips, già vincitore a Venezia della Palma d’Oro, seguito dalle 10 nomination di 1917 di Sam Mendes, The irishman di Scorsese e Once upon a time… in Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino, tutti in lizza sia per Miglior film che per Miglior Regia. Una gara tra quattro possenti candidati, dunque, insidiati dalla pellicola rivelazione dell’anno, la sud-coreana Parasite del regista Bong Joon-ho, in corsa anche nella categoria Miglior Film Straniero.

Una serata di pronostici confermati ma anche di sorprese inaspettate: il regista sudcoreano Bong Joon-ho ha conquistato la statuetta per la Migliore Regia, soffiandola al superfavorito Sam Mendes e il film Parasite ha portato a casa il premio più ambito, quello per il Miglior Film. A mani vuote The irishman di Scorsese e molti meno premi del previsto per Tarantino e il Joker di Todd Phillips.

Ma ecco di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori.

MIGLIOR FILM

MIGLIORE REGIA

Sam Mendes – 1917

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Todd Phillips – Joker

Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time… in Hollywood

Martin Scorsese – The irishman

MIGLIORE ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Adam Driver – Marriage story

Leonardo Di Caprio – Once upon a time… in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas – Dolor y gloria

Jonathan Pryce – The two popes (I due papi)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage story

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Saoirse Ronan – Piccole donne

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Charlize Theron – Bombshell (La voce dello scandalo)

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Joe Pesci – The irishman

Al Pacino – The irishman

Anthony Hopkins – The two popes

Tom Hanks – A beautiful day in the neighborhood (Un amico straordinario)

Brad Pitt – Once upon a time… in Hollywood

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Noah Baumbach – Marriage story

Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time… in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho e Han Jin-won – Parasite

Rian Johnson – Knives out (Cena con delitto)

Sam Mendes e Krysty Wilson-Cairns – 1917

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

Todd Phillips e Scott Silver – Joker

Greta Gerwig – Little women

Anthony McCarten – The two popes

Taika Waititi – Jojo rabbit

Steven Zaillian – The irishman

MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE

Dolor y gloria – Pedro Almodovar (Spagna)

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite (Corea del Sud)

Boże Ciało – Jan Komasa (Polonia)

Medena zemja – Tamara Kotevska e Ljubomir Stefanov (Macedonia del Nord)

I miserabili (Les Misérables) – Ladj Ly (Francia)

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Klaus (I segreti del Natale) – Sergio Pablos

J’ai perdu mon corps (Dov’è il mio corpo?) – Jérémy Clapin

How to train your dragon: The hidden world (Dragon Trainer: Il mondo nascosto) – Dean DeBlois

Missing Ling – Chris Butler

Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley

MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins – 1917

Rodrigo Prieto – The irishman

Robert Richardson – Once upon a time… in Holywood

Lawrence Sher – Joker

MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA

Dennis Gassner e Lee Sandales – 1917

Lee Ha-jun e Cho Won-woo – Parasite

Barbara Ling e Nancy Haigh – Once upon a time… in Hollywood

Bob Shaw e Regina Graves – The irishman

Ra Vincent e Nora Sopková – Jojo rabbit

MIGLIORE MONTAGGIO

Andrew Buckland e Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari

Tom Eagles – Jojo rabbit

Jeff Groth – Joker

Thelma Schoonmaker – The irishman

Yang Jin-mo – Parasite

MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA

Alexandre Desplat – Little women

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Randy Newman – Marriage story

Thomas Newman – 1917

John Williams – Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker (Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker)

MIGLIORE CANZONE

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away (Randy Newman) – Toy Story 4

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Elton John, Bernie Taupin) – Rocketman

I’m Standing With You (Diane Warren) – Breakthrough (Atto di fede)

Into the Unknown (Kristen Anderson-Lopez e Robert Lopez) – Frozen II (Il segreto di Arendelle)

Stand Up (Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo) – Harriet

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI

Matt Aitken, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl e Daniel Sudick – Avengers: Endgame

Greg Butler, Dominic Tuohy e Guillaume Rocheron – 1917

Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser e Stephane Grabli e Pablo Helman – The irishman

Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach e Dominic Tuohy – Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker

Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman e Adam Valdez – The Lion King (Il Re Leone)

MIGLIOR SONORO

David Giammarco, Paul Massey e Steven A. Morrow – Ford v Ferrari

Tom Johnson, Gary Rydstrom e Mark Ulano – Ad Astra

Todd Maitland, Tom Ozanich e Dean Zupancic – Joker

Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler e Mark Ulano – Once upon a time… in Hollywood

Mark Taylor e Stuart Wilson – 1917

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO

David Acord e Matthew Wood – Star wars: The rise of Skywalker

Alan Robert Murray – Joker

Wylie Stateman – Once upon a time… in Hollywood

Donald Sylvester – Ford v Ferrari

Oliver Tarney e Rachael Tate – 1917

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Mark Bridges – Joker

Jacqueline Durran – Piccole donne (Little Women)

Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Sandy Powell e Christopher Peterson – The Irishman

Mayes C. Rubeo – Jojo Rabbit

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

Vivian Baker, Anne Morgan e Kazuhiro Tsuji – Bombshell

Rebecca Cole, Naomi Donne e Tristan Versluis – 1917

Kay Georgiou e Nicki Ledermann – Joker

Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten e David White – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Maleficent: Signora del Male)

Jeremy Woodhead – Judy

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

For Sama (Alla mia piccola Sama) – Waad al-Kateab ed Edward Watts

The Cave – Feras Fayyad

Edge of Democracy (Democrazia al limite) – Petra Costa

American Factory (Made in USA – Una fabbrica in Ohio) – Steven Bognar e Julia Reichert

Medena zemja – Tamara Kotevska e Ljubomir Stefanov

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO

In the Absence – Yi Seung-jun

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – Carol Dysinger

Life Overtakes Me – Kristine Samuelson e John Haptas

Louis Superman – Smriti Mundhra e Sami Khan

Walk Run Cha-Cha – Laura Nix

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO

Ikhwène – Meryam Joobeur

Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat

The Neighbors’ Window – Marshall Curry

Saria – Bryan Buckley

Une sœur – Delphine Girard

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D’ANIMAZIONE